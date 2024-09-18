ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,721 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of ANSYS worth $78,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,329,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,089,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,922,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $317.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.36.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

