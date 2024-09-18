Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Short Interest Up 5.3% in August

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the August 15th total of 4,180,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AON. Bank of America lowered AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.27.

Get AON alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AON

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AON Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 3.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 11.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.31. 569,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.77 and a 200-day moving average of $310.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. AON has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $353.54.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AON will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

About AON

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.