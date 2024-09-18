Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th.
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 214.42% and a negative return on equity of 138.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.80) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,385 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd owned 63.57% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 22.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.
