Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.65

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.65 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 945 ($12.48), with a volume of 82 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 901.80 ($11.91).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 959.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 999.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £154.61 million, a PE ratio of 507.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

