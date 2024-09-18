Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 132.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Arch Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Arch Resources stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.64. The stock had a trading volume of 204,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $116.44 and a 1 year high of $187.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.95.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.23 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

