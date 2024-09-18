Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 682,700 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 619,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 264,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens upgraded Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Arcosa

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

In other news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,198.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,198.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Antonio Carrillo purchased 12,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.05 per share, for a total transaction of $994,856.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,334,863.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Arcosa by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Stock Performance

ACA traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $91.09. The stock had a trading volume of 457,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,354. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $95.50. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.85%.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.