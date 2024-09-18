Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth $801,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 115,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 54,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Arcosa Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ACA opened at $92.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.72. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $95.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.54 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Arcosa’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.85%.

Insider Activity at Arcosa

In related news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,198.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 12,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,334,863.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,198.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Stories

