Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Down 3.5%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.28. 119,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 491,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $542.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $1.21. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.98) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $40,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Stories

