Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 201,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 226,142 shares.The stock last traded at $10.82 and had previously closed at $10.81.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66.

Get Ares Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,712,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,110 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 426,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 152,411 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $3,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.