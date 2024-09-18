Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.81

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 1656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66.

Get Ares Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition Co. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,712,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,110 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 426,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 152,411 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $3,679,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.