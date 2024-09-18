Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Up 7.9% in August

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 787,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 729,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,494. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.43. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $67.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.88.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Argo Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 4,172.69% and a negative net margin of 93.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Blockchain by 108.5% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,684,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 876,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

