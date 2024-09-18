Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the August 15th total of 8,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth about $8,326,000. FACT Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 798,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 310,566 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 192.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 383,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 252,192 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arhaus by 273.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 153,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 112,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ARHS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Arhaus from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Arhaus Price Performance

ARHS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.19. 577,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.52. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Arhaus had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Arhaus’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

