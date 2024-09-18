Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 780,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 266,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.
Aris Mining Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04.
Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter. Aris Mining had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aris Mining Company Profile
Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.
