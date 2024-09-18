Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,730 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $17,345,811.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 723,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,635,229.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $17,345,811.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 723,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,635,229.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,605 shares of company stock valued at $19,303,364 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 2.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

