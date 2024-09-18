Arizona State Retirement System Acquires New Stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 55.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6,740.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $47,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,220 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $47,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,948 shares of company stock valued at $360,910. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.51% and a negative return on equity of 145.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.