Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 18,300 American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,317,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $914,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,269,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Healthcare REIT Price Performance
NYSE:AHR opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.
View Our Latest Research Report on American Healthcare REIT
American Healthcare REIT Company Profile
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Healthcare REIT
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.