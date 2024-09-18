Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 18,300 American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,317,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $914,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,269,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

NYSE:AHR opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. American Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.