Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,545,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,329,000 after purchasing an additional 113,563 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 35.4% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,435,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,060,000 after acquiring an additional 375,523 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,666,000 after acquiring an additional 176,803 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 699,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,809,000 after acquiring an additional 226,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,367,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KROS opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.20. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,012.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

KROS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $11,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,163.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

