Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $829,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janux Therapeutics

In other Janux Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $92,364.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $296,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 268,578 shares of company stock worth $12,071,151 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ JANX opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 3.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $65.60.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 709.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JANX shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

