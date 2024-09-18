Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.7% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,483,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,497 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 17.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 810,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after acquiring an additional 120,141 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 53,721 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 73.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 434,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 184,086 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,410,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 9,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $225,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,592 shares in the company, valued at $613,324.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 9,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $225,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,324.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $51,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,080.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,815 shares of company stock worth $1,416,751. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $26.12.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

