Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $96.55

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $96.55 and traded as low as $89.85. Arkema shares last traded at $89.85, with a volume of 3,578 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arkema S.A. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

