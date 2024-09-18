Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Update

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.75 price target on the stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

AHH traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.18. 186,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.67 and a beta of 1.04. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 911.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armada Hoffler Properties

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $49,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,279.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHH. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Get Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.