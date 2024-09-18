Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ARMP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. 809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,588. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Armata Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.13). Research analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

