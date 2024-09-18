Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Up 11.1% in August

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. 809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,588. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $83.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.