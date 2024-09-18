Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Up 6.7% in August

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 847,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arqit Quantum at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARQQ traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,650. Arqit Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

