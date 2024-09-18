Arun Pattabhiraman Sells 10,291 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $80,578.53. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 448,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,255.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of CXM stock remained flat at $7.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 962,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,071. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sprinklr by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,001 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,304,000 after buying an additional 3,355,566 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 107,818.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,696,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,900 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP raised its position in Sprinklr by 46.8% during the second quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 63.5% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,130,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after acquiring an additional 827,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CXM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CXM

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.