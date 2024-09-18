Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Evercore ISI

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $191.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $146.59 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,341,000 after purchasing an additional 229,995 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,075,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,580 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,191,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,374,000 after acquiring an additional 336,976 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,711,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,348,000 after acquiring an additional 93,185 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

