Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Down 2.7%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18. 562,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 865,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

A number of analysts have commented on AOT shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James cut Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on Ascot Resources from C$0.85 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Ascot Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

The firm has a market cap of C$127.15 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.61.

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

