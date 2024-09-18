Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $292.00

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 292 ($3.86) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.83), with a volume of 303088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 291 ($3.84).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of £427.63 million, a P/E ratio of 538.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 284.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 271.83.

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment alerts:

Insider Activity at Ashoka India Equity Investment

In other news, insider Jamie Skinner bought 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 284 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £5,089.28 ($6,722.96). 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Company Profile

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.