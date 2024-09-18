Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $292.00

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 292 ($3.86) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.83), with a volume of 303088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 291 ($3.84).
Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a market cap of £427.63 million, a P/E ratio of 538.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 284.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 271.83.
Insider Activity at Ashoka India Equity Investment
In other news, insider Jamie Skinner bought 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 284 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £5,089.28 ($6,722.96). 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Ashoka India Equity Investment Company Profile
Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ashoka India Equity Investment
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.