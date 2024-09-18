Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,325 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,723,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after purchasing an additional 517,734 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 56.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,322,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after buying an additional 475,397 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,855,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,356,000 after acquiring an additional 196,112 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 455.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 99,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $931,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,037. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 5.7 %

HPE opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

