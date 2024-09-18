ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) were down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $797.61 and last traded at $797.61. Approximately 289,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,255,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $816.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $887.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $943.15. The company has a market capitalization of $310.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $497,000. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at about $16,412,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 30.2% during the second quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth about $252,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

