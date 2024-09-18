ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.76

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASOMY shares. Berenberg Bank raised ASOS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised ASOS to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

