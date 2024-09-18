Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.79. 39,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,076. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $162.26 and a 1 year high of $235.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.95 and a 200 day moving average of $205.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -524.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.49. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $342.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total value of $219,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 313.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 65.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

