AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 2.4%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.96 and last traded at $28.66. 2,742,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 10,439,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 1.63.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Adriana Cisneros acquired 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 56.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 163,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 124,322 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.