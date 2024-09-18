Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 223,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Astrana Health Trading Up 2.4 %

ASTH stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.83. The stock had a trading volume of 108,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,778. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Astrana Health has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $57.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.19.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Astrana Health had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $486.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astrana Health will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASTH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Astrana Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

