Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 223,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.
Astrana Health Trading Up 2.4 %
ASTH stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.83. The stock had a trading volume of 108,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,778. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Astrana Health has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $57.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.19.
Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Astrana Health had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $486.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astrana Health will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Astrana Health
About Astrana Health
Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Astrana Health
- About the Markup Calculator
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.