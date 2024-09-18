Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Update

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Astrotech Stock Performance

Shares of ASTC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,775. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.