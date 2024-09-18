Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,700 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 239,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 0.4 %

BATRA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.90. 6,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,956. Atlanta Braves has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlanta Braves will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $79,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,698. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 831,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,559,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 64,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 1,607.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

