Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Director Sells $78,375.00 in Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,500 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $78,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,339.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

Shares of Atlanticus stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $39.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $510.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $315.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.74 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 25.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATLC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATLC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanticus

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Atlanticus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 5.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 9.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.