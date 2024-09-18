Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Atlassian by 2,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $1,482,143.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,928,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $1,482,143.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at $88,928,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $29,069.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 128,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,838,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,159 shares of company stock worth $40,255,831. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEAM

Atlassian Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of TEAM opened at $155.82 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.