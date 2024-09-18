Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $160.27 and last traded at $160.21. 135,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,770,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

Get Atlassian alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $1,117,011.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,329,441.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,011.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,329,441.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $29,069.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 128,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,838,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,159 shares of company stock worth $40,255,831. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $469,803,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $247,740,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,847,000 after acquiring an additional 904,138 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,072,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,495,000 after buying an additional 504,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.