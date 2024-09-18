Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,757,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,032,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,608 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Atmos Energy by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,411,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,808,000 after purchasing an additional 446,292 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,941,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3,712.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 185,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,449,000 after purchasing an additional 180,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $138.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.63. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

