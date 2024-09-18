Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 1,274.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,969 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.41% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $9,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 366.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,080,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348,391 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,568 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,355,000 after acquiring an additional 583,078 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,981,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,040,000 after acquiring an additional 54,051 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,717,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $260,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,539.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $260,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,539.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 5,849 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,964.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ATMU opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $36.55.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.33 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 187.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

