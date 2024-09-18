Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.88

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.88 and last traded at $35.64, with a volume of 110788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.33.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 187.12%. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 5,849 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $679,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 8,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $260,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,012,539.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 289,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 43,813 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 154,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 115,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

