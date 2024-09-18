ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Up 5.2% in August

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the August 15th total of 144,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATN International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in ATN International by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 605,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ATN International in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

ATN International Stock Performance

Shares of ATNI stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,328. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ATN International has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $448.63 million, a PE ratio of -22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.56.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $183.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.39 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ATN International will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

