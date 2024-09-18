Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Short Interest Down 8.3% in August

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATAT traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $20.24. 320,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,716. Atour Lifestyle has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $20.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Atour Lifestyle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

About Atour Lifestyle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 466,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 366,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 267,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 153,600 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 41.6% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 613,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 180,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter worth $390,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.