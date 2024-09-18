Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Short Interest Down 8.3% in August

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Atour Lifestyle Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ATAT traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $20.24. 320,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,716. Atour Lifestyle has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $20.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59.
Atour Lifestyle Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.
About Atour Lifestyle
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.
