Augean (LON:AUG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $371.00

Shares of Augean plc (LON:AUG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 371 ($4.90) and traded as high as GBX 371 ($4.90). Augean shares last traded at GBX 371 ($4.90), with a volume of 20,871 shares trading hands.
Augean Stock Up 9,900.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £389.45 million and a P/E ratio of 26.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 371 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11.
About Augean
Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Augean
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Augean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.