Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,400 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 280,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auna

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Auna in the 1st quarter valued at $1,410,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auna in the 2nd quarter valued at $968,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Auna in the 2nd quarter worth about $621,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auna during the 1st quarter worth about $6,899,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Auna by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,285,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 239,371 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Auna from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Auna Stock Up 3.5 %

AUNA stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 30,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,852. Auna has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.17 million. Analysts predict that Auna will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Auna

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

