Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Short Interest Up 5.7% in August

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the August 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 174,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AURA shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aura Biosciences from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

AURA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,918. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AURA. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $119,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 27.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 39.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,011 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

