Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading Up 4%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP)’s share price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 469,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,722,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AUPH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $57.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott Michael Habig sold 18,249 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $96,902.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 456,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,154.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 196.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 349,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 231,260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 21,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.