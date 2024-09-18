Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Down 5%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) was down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 1,304,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 8,539,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,171,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after acquiring an additional 353,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,784,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,962 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,914,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 44.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $19,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

