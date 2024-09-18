Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $252.58

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 252.58 ($3.34) and traded as low as GBX 252 ($3.33). Aurora Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 253 ($3.34), with a volume of 170,970 shares.

Aurora Investment Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 263.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.58. The stock has a market cap of £197.59 million, a PE ratio of 361.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

